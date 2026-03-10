Assam Distributes Rs 94 Crore Among 486 Tea Gardens Under Special Incentive Scheme

The Assam government distributed Rs 94 crore among 486 tea gardens across the state on Monday under the Assam Tea Industries Special Incentive Scheme, in a bid to strengthen the long-term financial health of one of the state's most critical industries.
State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog ceremonially distributed the amount to representatives of the tea gardens.
The Assam Tea Industries Special Incentive Scheme has four components designed to address different aspects of the industry's financial and operational needs.
The scheme provides an interest subvention of 3 per cent per annum on working capital loans, a subsidy of Rs 10 per kg on orthodox or speciality tea production, a 25 per cent subsidy on the cost of plant and machinery for orthodox or speciality tea units, and an agriculture income tax holiday extended through the 2026-27 financial year.
The package is specifically aimed at encouraging the production of orthodox and speciality teas — categories that command higher value in both domestic and international markets — while also ensuring the broader financial stability of the tea sector in Assam.
The state government has also been implementing wider support measures for tea garden communities, including initiatives in health, education, and infrastructure development in tea garden areas.