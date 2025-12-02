Top Headlines

Assam Diwas Observed with Grandeur at Raj Bhavan in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor Thiru. R. N. Ravi led the celebrations of Assam Diwas; the Assamese community was honoured for its cultural contributions
Tamil Nadu Governor Thiru. R. N. Ravi at Assam Diwas celebrations in Chennai Raj Bhawan
Chennai: Assam Diwas was celebrated with exceptional pride and spirit at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, where the Assamese community in Tamil Nadu gathered to honour the legacy, culture, and heritage of their home state. The event was presided over by His Excellency Thiru R. N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, who extended his greetings and warm wishes to the community.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the special felicitation of Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, President of the Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai. The Governor presented the honour in recognition of Sharma’s remarkable social contributions and his sustained efforts to strengthen cultural ties between Assam and Tamil Nadu. His role in community service and cultural outreach drew widespread appreciation from attendees.

The celebration also featured cultural performances by Mr. Promud Borah, Ms. Lekhashree Buragohain, and Ms. Sudakshana, whose presentations brought Assam’s rich artistic traditions to life. Their performances added a vibrant cultural essence to the programme, receiving enthusiastic applause.

Members of the Assamese community across Chennai participated in the event, which reflects unity and pride in their shared cultural heritage. The celebration not only honoured Assam’s history and identity but also highlighted the long-standing bond of harmony between the people of Assam and Tamil Nadu.

