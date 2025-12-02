Assam Diwas Observed with Grandeur at Raj Bhavan in Chennai

Chennai: Assam Diwas was celebrated with exceptional pride and spirit at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, where the Assamese community in Tamil Nadu gathered to honour the legacy, culture, and heritage of their home state. The event was presided over by His Excellency Thiru R. N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, who extended his greetings and warm wishes to the community.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the special felicitation of Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, President of the Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai. The Governor presented the honour in recognition of Sharma’s remarkable social contributions and his sustained efforts to strengthen cultural ties between Assam and Tamil Nadu. His role in community service and cultural outreach drew widespread appreciation from attendees.