Assam: Man Shot and Injured in Kharupetia After Dispute Over Loan Turns Violent

Kharupetia: A man was critically injured in a shooting incident at Kharupetia in Assam’s Darrang district on Monday evening, following an alleged dispute over a financial transaction. The victim, identified as Munna Saha, reportedly sustained a bullet injury during an altercation with local businessman Ananta Biswas.

According to preliminary information, Saha had earlier lent a sum of money to Biswas. Tension between the two had been simmering for days and raised again on Monday evening at Biswas’s jewellery shop, where a heated argument quickly spiralled out of control. In the midst of the confrontation, gun shots were fired, leaving Saha seriously wounded.

He was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for emergency treatment. Police reached the site soon after the incident and recovered a 9mm pistol along with two live cartridges from inside the shop. Biswas was immediately detained for questioning, and an investigation is ongoing to bring out the exact sequence of events and determine if the weapon was legally possessed by the accused.

The shooting has left residents in shock, as many stated that such violent incidents are uncommon in the usually quiet town of Kharupetia. Police have tightened security in the area and assured that strict action will follow based on the investigation findings.