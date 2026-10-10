Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Lakhipur Police under Cachar district carried out a special operation based on secret information and seized a massive consignment of contraband tablets valued at approximately Rs 1 crore in the black market.

According to police sources, two drug peddlers were caught red-handed during the operation. Police have registered a case against the arrested individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

The contraband drugs were being smuggled from Manipur, a source informed.

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