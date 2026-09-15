Chinese Troop Presence Along LAC Falls as India Deploys 10 Brigades, Says Defence Ministry Report

New Delhi: The deployment of Chinese forces along India's northern borders witnessed a significant reduction after India moved 10 brigade-sized forces to areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and traditional training areas, according to the Ministry of Defence's annual report for 2025-26.

A brigade typically comprises around 3,000 soldiers along with supporting units.

"The deployment of IA (Indian Army) in all sectors along the LAC is robust, well poised and prepared to deal with any emerging contingency," the annual report said, underlining the army's preparedness along the northern frontier.

On the overall security situation along the northern front during 2025, the Ministry said the 10 brigade-sized formations deployed by the army were of the combined arms type, or self-sustaining military units comprising different combat arms, including infantry, armour, artillery, and air defence, operating under a common structure, and thus enabling the formation to undertake operations independently and respond effectively to different battlefield contingencies.

"The year 2025 witnessed a significant reduction in the deployment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Forces opposite the Northern Borders, with 10 Combined Arms Brigade-sized forces each deployed in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in traditional training areas," the report said.

The Defence Ministry said that the army continued to secure the northern borders, while interactions between India and China at the political, diplomatic, and military levels also contributed to positive developments and helped maintain greater stability along the frontier.

The report highlighted the resumption and continuation of several mechanisms aimed at maintaining dialogue between the two countries and addressing issues related to the boundary situation.

"The year witnessed renewed engagements with the 33rd and 34th rounds of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meetings in March & July 2025, respectively. In addition, the year also witnessed the resumption of Special Representatives (SR) talks to address the India-China boundary question, with two rounds of talks held in December 2024 & August 2025," it said.

Developments in bilateral relations received an additional push following high-level political engagement between the two countries, it stressed.

"The positive developments in bilateral relationships between both countries were further reinforced during Hon'ble Prime Minister's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin in August 2025," it said.

The Defence Ministry report also said that the constructive nature of the engagement between India and China was reflected at the military level during the 23rd Corps Commander Level Meet, described as the senior-highest military commander-level meet, held in eastern Ladakh on October 25-26, 2025.

"At ground level, Border Personnel Meetings continue with the PLA in all sectors in a cordial and friendly environment to resolve issues of concern," the report said.

The annual report was released as Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to China following his participation in the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi, where leaders of member countries discussed a range of global and regional issues.

On the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Defence Ministry said the overall situation remained firmly under control due to the sustained and relentless efforts of the army.

The report also highlighted the changes witnessed in the security environment within Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC) during Operation Sindoor.

It said the situation stabilised to a large extent following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan on May 10 and May 12, 2025.

However, the Defence Ministry cautioned that despite the stabilisation, the security environment remained unpredictable, requiring continued vigilance and preparedness along the LoC and in Jammu and Kashmir. (IANS)

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