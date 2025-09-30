Assam: DSP Sandipan Garg Presents Himself Before CID in Continued Inquiry Into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Guwahati:The sudden death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has called in multiple prominent individuals for detailed questioning.
On Tuesday, September 30, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg appeared before CID officials in relation to the case. According to sources, Sandipan Garg was reportedly one of the individuals aboard the yacht in Singapore when the tragic incident occurred. Earlier that day, Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were also summoned and subjected to hours-long interrogation before being allowed to leave.
CID authorities have confirmed that an additional eight people associated with the North East Festival were interviewed as part of the widening investigation.
The agency is currently working to determine whether the cultural event was underway at the time of Zubeen Garg’s passing and is gathering comprehensive statements from those involved. All ten persons questioned, including Goswami and Mahanta, have been instructed to remain available for further inquiry as needed.
Speaking to reporters after his release, Shekharjyoti Goswami stated, “We have responded to all the queries posed to us. Each of us was examined individually by CID officials. We had traveled to Singapore in connection with the festival, and now the CID has requested us to return for additional questioning if required.”