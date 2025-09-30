Assam: DSP Sandipan Garg Presents Himself Before CID in Continued Inquiry Into Zubeen Garg’s Death

CID authorities have confirmed that an additional eight people associated with the North East Festival were interviewed as part of the widening investigation.

The agency is currently working to determine whether the cultural event was underway at the time of Zubeen Garg’s passing and is gathering comprehensive statements from those involved. All ten persons questioned, including Goswami and Mahanta, have been instructed to remain available for further inquiry as needed.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Shekharjyoti Goswami stated, “We have responded to all the queries posed to us. Each of us was examined individually by CID officials. We had traveled to Singapore in connection with the festival, and now the CID has requested us to return for additional questioning if required.”