Assam: Eight Officers Assigned to CEO's Office for 2026 Elections

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Four IAS and four ACS officers have been temporarily placed at the disposal of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, for various duties during the upcoming general elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026, in addition to their present duties.

The Department of Personnel has issued two notifications in this regard.

The four IAS officers assigned to the CEO's office are J Keerthi, Kailash Karthik N, Dr P Uday Praveen and Masanda Magdalin Pertin.

The ACS officers also deputed for election duties are: Abhijit Sinha, Kanta Das, Bipul Das, and Monjit Borkakoti.

With the elections around the corner, the eight bureaucrats have been temporarily posted at the CEO's office to perform different duties.

Also Read: Assam: Priyanka Gandhi visits Zubeen Kshetra, slams CM's Politics