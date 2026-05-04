Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Who Will Make it to Dispur?

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The question on everyone’s minds on the eve of counting day of the Assam Assembly election 2026 is whether the NDA will score a hat-trick or there will be a change in the state this time.

Following the directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Election Department, Assam, has made all arrangements for D-Day. Counting will start at 8 am on Monday at 40 counting centres across 35 districts in the state. A total of 5,981 officials will be engaged in the counting of votes. The ECI has deputed 126 IAS officers from other states as observers for the counting in Assam. Additionally, 2,348 micro-observers have also been deputed for the purpose.

According to the Election Department sources, the result’s trends will start coming in from around noon, and the final result is expected to be out by late evening. All necessary security arrangements are in place.

This time, the elections were held in a single phase on April 9, with a voter turnout of 85.96%. The total electorate numbered 2,50,54,463. The total number of candidates in the fray was 722 in 126 Assembly constituencies. Of the 722 candidates, 633 were males and 59 were females. Voting took place in 31,490 polling stations across the state.

The election campaign for the NDA in the state was led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Congress-led opposition alliance by Gaurav Gogoi, the APCC president. Star campaigners for the NDA included PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others. National Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge led the opposition’s poll campaign. With 126 seats in the Assam Assembly, the majority mark of 64 is required to form the new government.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma contested from Guwahati’s Jalukbari constituency, while Gaurav Gogoi contested from Jorhat. All eyes are on the Jorhat seat this time, as a straight fight took place between Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress party and Hitendra Nath Goswami of the BJP. Interestingly, Gogoi is the current MP from the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, and Goswami is the current MLA of the Jorhat LAC. Another seat in the reckoning is the Sibsagar constituency, where three heavyweights, namely Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dal, Kushal Dowari of the BJP and Prodip Hazarika of the AGP, are contesting for the honours. Dispur LAC in the Kamrup Metro district is another seat in the limelight, as three high-profile candidates are contesting – Pradyut Bordoloi of the BJP, Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress and Jayanta Kumar Das, an independent.

Several new faces emerged in the 2026 polls. They are Kunki Chowdhury (Guwahati Central) of Assam Jatiya Parishad, Gyanashree Bora (Mariani) of Raijor Dal and Rupali Langthasa (Haflong) of the BJP, among others.

The Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, while the BJP fielded 90. The breakup of candidates of some other parties is as follows: AAP 18, AGP 26, AIUDF 30, BPF 11, UPPL 18, TMC 22, CPI 3, CPI (M) 2, CPI (ML) (L) 3, Raijor Dal 13, and AJP 10. It will be clear by Monday evening as to which party will form the new government.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Slams BJP, Raises Questions Over ECI on Strong Room Security in Assam