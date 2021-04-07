Assam Assembly Election: Tense situations Prevail at Two polling Stations after extra EVMs were found

STAFF REPORTER GUWAHATI:

Assam Elections 2021: Tense situations prevailed at two polling stations after a section of the public witnessed extra EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) in the vehicles of polling officials while preparations were being made to transport the sealed EVMs to the strong rooms on Tuesday night.

In one incident at the Majali Polling Station near Dharapur Chariali under Gauhati West Constituency, security forces from Azara Police Station rushed to the spot and had to resort to blank firing for controlling the protesting mob.

The other incident occurred at Salbari Village under Sarbhog Constituency in Barpeta district. Security forces brought the situation under control.

