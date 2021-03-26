Assam Elections 2021: Highest number of candidates at Algapur in Hailakandi district

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: During the three-phase Assembly elections in Assam, Algapur LAC (Legislative Assembly Constituency) in Hailakandi district has the highest number 19 candidates while Udalguri LAC in Udalguri district has the lowest number of two candidates. Both the LACs will go to the polls in the second phase slated on April 1.

Altogether 946 candidates are in the poll fray for 126 LACs across 34 districts in the State. Of them, 872 are males while 74 are female candidates.

Meanwhile, the oldest candidate is Premadhar Bora (Independent) from Bihpuria LAC in Lakhimpur district. Bora, now 84 years old, was the legislator from this seat four times earlier.

On the other hand, the polls will also witness contests from nine youngest candidates, with each of them 25 years old.

