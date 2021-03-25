Assam Elections 2021: Majuli, Bokakhat & Gohpur voters to decide fates of three top leaders

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Electorates of three LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) will decide the political destinies of three top leaders — for the next five years — during the first-phase of Assam Assembly elections slated on March 27.

The three leaders are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (from the ruling BJP or 'Bharatiya Janata Party') in Majuli within Majuli district; Minister and president of the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) – an alliance partner of the BJP – Atul Bora in Bokakhat within Golaghat district; and the president of APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee), Ripun Bora from Gohpur within Biswanath district.

Mentionably, the main poll planks of both Sarbananda Sonowal and Atul Bora are assurances of development as well as safety and security for the masses of the State. Moreover, their alliance parties — BJP and AGP respectively – are targeting the Congress-AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) alliance. On the other hand, APCC president Ripun Bora is going to the masses with the five guarantees of the Congress party.

The LAC-wise poll details with respect to the three candidates are as follows:

Majuli will witness a contest among five candidates including Sonowal this time. The other candidates are Rajib Lochan Pegu (INC or 'Indian National Congress'), Bhaiti Richong (SUCI-C or 'Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist'); Sishudhar Doley (AJP or 'Asam Jatiya Parishad'); and Purna Pegu (Independent).

In the 2021 Assembly hustings, altogether 1,32, 016 electorates will be able to exercise their right to franchise across 195 polling stations across Majuli. Of the total voters, there are 67, 177 male voters; 64,838 females; and one transgender voter.

Mentionably, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be contesting from Majuli for the second consecutive term. In the 2016 polls, he had trounced Rajib Lochan Pegu (INC) by a margin of 18,923 votes. While Sonowal polled 49,602 votes, Pegu got 30,679 votes.

In Bokakhat, Minister and president of the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad – an alliance partner of the BJP) Atul Bora will be pitted against 10 other candidates. They are Mridul Saikia (NCP or 'Nationalist Congress Party'), Reba Kanta Gogoi (AJP); and eight Independent candidates, namely former MLA from the LAC — Jiten Gogoi; as well as Simon Tanti, Jibon Chandra Borah, Dinesh Karmakar, Dulal Bora, Pranab Doley, Bijoy Kutum and Hemanta Doley.

Altogether 1,47,487 electorates will be able to vote across 216 polling stations within Bokakhat LAC in Golaghat district. Of the total voters, there are 73,798 males; 73,686 females; and three transgenders.

During the 2016 Assembly polls, Atul Bora defeated Arun Phukan of INC by a margin of 40,193 votes. Bora polled 62,962 votes as against Arun Phukan's 22,769 votes.

Gohpur will witness poll contests among four candidates including APCC president Ripun Bora. The other three contenders are the present legislator from the LAC, Utpal Borah of the BJP; Dr Gopal Phukan (AJP); and Sabir Narzary (VPI or 'Voters Party International').

Altogether 2,04,227 voters will be able to exercise their right to franchise across 288 polling stations within Gohpur LAC in Biswanath district. Of the total electorates, there are 1,03,433 males; 1,00,787 females; and seven transgenders.

During the last 2016 Assembly polls, Ripun Bora was defeated by Utpal Borah (BJP) by a margin of 28,935 votes. While Bora (INC) polled 56,489 votes, Borah (BJP) got 85,424 votes.

