Assam Elections 2021: Roller-coaster travel for poll officials

A CORRESPONDENT BOKO:

Assam Election Officials: So near yet so far! The polling stations on the riverine islands of the Brahmaputra in Chaygaon LAC (Legislative Assembly Constituency) in Kamrup district isn't that far from the district headquarters, Amingaon. Yet the polling officials had to travel a six-hour journey in varied modes of transportations – four-wheelers, country-made motorboats, buffalo carts or tractors, and then on foot – as if the islands are uncharted territories.

Polling officials, including security teams, have reached thirteen polling stations in the riverine islands of the Brahmaputra on Monday for the final phase of the poll on Tuesday.

Nur Jahan Begum, a Booth-Level Officer (BLO) said, "It's a roller-coaster travel. All polling officials and security personnel have reached their respective polling stations safely. When the polling officials and security personnel reached half the way by country-made motor boats, two buffalo carts had to be used to make their journey easier. Some of the polling officials had to board tractors. It took them four to six hours to reach the river island polling stations."

