Assam Emerges as Model of Fiscal Discipline and Digital Governance for Indian States

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Following its success in transparent recruitment and preventing child marriages in the state, Assam has achieved yet another milestone: effective fiscal management. Officials from other states have started to take tips from Assam on efficient fiscal management.

According to official sources, the way Assam managed fiscal stability and economic transformation leading to robust development seems something like a ‘magic wand’ for other states in the country, including some developed ones. Top officials in other states have sent queries regarding this efficient fiscal management. “Assam leads as India’s fastest-growing state with a remarkable 17.32 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from financial years 2020-2025,” a top official said.

Another official said, “To further strengthen informed policymaking and real-time monitoring, the government planned to establish advanced digital governance platforms, including a state data analysis portal and the ‘Viksit Assam strategic room’ in collaboration with NITI Aayog. This initiative will support faster decision-making, better scheme implementation, and more effective assessment of Assam’s development process.”

In his address to the legislators on May 22, 2026, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said, “The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices is estimated at Rs 8.71 lakh crore in the financial year 2026-27, compared to Rs 4.11 lakh crore in the financial year 2021-22. The government will now focus on accelerating Assam’s emergence as a Rs 10-lakh-crore economy by 2028. The state has maintained its debt-to-GSDP ratio below 25 per cent, well within the permissible limit of 32 per cent.”

Several other states are ready to adopt the Assam model for free-and-fair recruitment. The state government provided employment avenues to around 1.50 lakh youths without any complaints of irregularities.

In the past five years, the state government tightened the noose on child marriage, leading to a steep 80 per cent fall in this evil practice. So much so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned this achievement in one of his meetings with all chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

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