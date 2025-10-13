Hope in Every Drop: Morigaon’s Massive Polio Drive Inspires a District to Dream of a Healthier Tomorrow

Guwahati : In a powerful step toward a healthier, polio-free future, the Morigaon District Administration, in collaboration with the Joint Director of Health Office, Morigaon, launched a major Polio Immunization Campaign under the Sub-National Immunization Day (SNID) initiative.

The campaign aims to immunize over 1,47,740 children below five years of age across the district. The inauguration was held at the premises of the Joint Director of Health Office, where Additional District Commissioner (Health) Nitisha Bora officially launched the drive in the presence of Director of Health Dr. Arun Nath (VCCM), Dr. Loknath Deuri (Jt. NDHS, TB), State Observer Dr. S.B. Bora, and other key health officials.