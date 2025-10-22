Assam: Ensuring justice for Zubeen remains a top priority, says CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today emphasized that ensuring justice for Zubeen Garg remains a top priority for the state government and that the investigation into his death is proceeding in the right direction, with full seriousness.

The Chief Minister said this during a visit to Lakshmipur village to enquire into the health of the two youths injured during the incident outside Baksa District Jail. He met the family members of the youths and other villagers.

Following the visit, the CM interacted with the media, where he said that the people should keep faith in the judicial system. “Zubeen will get 100% justice; this is my resolution. We are going to set up a fast-track court where hearings will be held on a daily basis. So, it is my firm belief that justice will be delivered speedily.”

He asserted that the public should retain their faith in the judiciary, as India is a democratic country. Already, the Assam Police is carrying on an investigation into the incident involving the death of Zubeen. He also said that a judicial panel is carrying out a parallel probe. “It is my belief that even if the government makes any mistake in the quest for justice, the judicial system will not make any mistake,” he added.

The CM pointed out that certain fans of Zubeen are now demanding justice for him after his death, although they had criticized him when he was alive. Following Zubeen’s death, the number of his fans increased manifold, compared to when he was alive. “The true fans of Zubeen should come out on the streets. The BJP will endeavour to bring out these real fans,” he said.

“After Zubeen’s death, the ‘so-called’ fans have come out not to ensure justice for Zubeen but to take advantage of the situation that has emerged. If Himanta Biswa Sarma resigns, the movement by these fans demanding justice for Zubeen will decrease by 50%. If Gaurav Gogoi becomes the CM, their movement will disappear totally, as the aim is not to secure justice for Zubeen but with a different motive. So, we are insisting that the real fans should come out for justice in Zubeen’s death. “In our aim to ensure justice for Zubeen, we formed an SIT, brought the accused here and sent them to jail, and their bail petitions have been denied. 10 of the 11 Assamese NRIs of Singapore named in this connection have come here to depose before the SIT, and we have sent an SIT team to Singapore to expedite the investigation. However, nobody is heard praising the government for taking these steps,” the CM asserted.

