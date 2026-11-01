Manipur Rally Unites Hills and Valley, Demands End to SoO Pact and Rehabilitation of Displaced

IMPHAL: A large number of people from different communities, including residents of both the hill and valley regions, participated in a rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in Imphal, demanding the scrapping of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The rally witnessed participation from representatives of various communities, who marched together through the streets of Imphal and raised slogans highlighting their demands.

The participants called for the scrapping of the SoO agreement and urged authorities to ensure the safe return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

The participation of people from both the hills and the valley marked the presence of representatives from different communities in the rally organised by COCOMI.

The demonstration centred on demands concerning the SoO agreement and the rehabilitation and safe return of those displaced from their homes.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday visited Sinai Camp in Khongbal Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, which was taken over by joint security forces after 17 people were arrested for allegedly impersonating cadres registered under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement using false identities.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with security personnel and appreciated their work. MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh was also present with the CM.

According to Manipur Police, a joint operation involving Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, CoBRA and other security personnel was conducted at Sinai Camp, a designated SoO camp of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO)/Kuki National Army (KNA) and KNO/Kuki Liberation Army (KLA).

The security forces cordoned off and raided the camp before taking control of it. A total of 18 people were detained for verification.

During the verification process, 17 individuals were found to be allegedly impersonating registered SoO cadres, including eight claiming affiliation with the KNA and nine with the KLA, using false identities. All 17 were arrested on Saturday, according to the police.

The security forces seized 24 firearms, 38 magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives, wireless communication equipment and other combat gear from the camp. (ANI)

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