Renowned Flutist Dipak Sarma Passes Away, Leaves a Lasting Legacy for Assam’s Music World

Guwahati: Assam’s noted flutist and music director Dipak Sarma passed away on Monday, November 3, at 6:15 AM, leaving behind a profound legacy in the world of art and culture. Sarma, whose soulful melodies touched countless hearts, had been undergoing treatment in Guwahati before being shifted to Rela Hospital, Chennai, where he had been on ventilator support for the past few days.

A versatile artist, Sarma composed music for several acclaimed Assamese films, including Jonky Panoi and Jatinga Ityadi and was recently working on Luitak Vetibo Kune. His musical albums such as Story of Love (Raaga and Rocks International) and Beyond the Horizon showcased his mastery over blending Indian classical and contemporary sounds.

He also composed for national television serials like Karm and Wazir (ZeeTV) and performed in instrumental jugalbandis for Kaleidoscope on Star Plus.

Over the years, Sarma received multiple honours, including the NETV Best Musician Award (2006), Sangeet Prabha Award (2007), and the Azim Hazarika Award by the Sivsagar Press Club.

His passing marks the end of an era for Assam’s musical fraternity.