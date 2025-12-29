Assam farmers got Rs 724 crore under PMFBY since 2016-17

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam’s farmers have received a total of Rs 724.54 crore against crop insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), from 2016–17 to 2024–25, as of October 31, 2025.

According to official data, farmer enrolment under PMFBY in Assam stood at 60,000 in 2016-17, 55,000 in 2017-18, 76,000 in 2018-19, 10.06 lakh in 2019-20, 16.60 lakh in 2020-21, 9.96 lakh in 2021-22, 4.90 lakh in 2022-23, 8.00 lakh in 2023-24, and 7.61 lakh farmers in 2024-25 (up to Kharif 2024).

Year-wise claims paid to Assam farmers were to the tune of Rs 5.37 crore in 2016–17, Rs 1.22 crore in 2017–18, Rs 2.79 crore in 2018–19, Rs 109.41 crore in 2019–20, Rs 188.04 crore in 2020–21, Rs 256.41 crore in 2021–22, Rs 20.03 crore in 2022–23, Rs 62.60 crore in 2023–24, and Rs 78.65 crore in 2024–25. For the period from 2022–23 to 2024–25, claims amounting to Rs 169.08 crore were calculated, Rs 161.29 crore paid, while Rs 7.79 crore remains pending.

As per PMFBY operational guidelines, most claims are settled within 21 days of receipt of yield data from the state government. However, delays in some cases were attributed to late subsidy release by the state, discrepancies in yield data, and delayed or incorrect submission of insurance proposals by banks. Pending claims are being resolved as per provisions of the scheme, officials said.

Also Read: PM Modi: World looking at India with great expectations because of our youth