Assam: Fast-track court and special public prosecutor to speed up Zubeen case

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After a threadbare discussion, the state cabinet decided to request the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court and appoint a special public prosecutor to speed up the case of Zubeen Garg's death.

Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The SIT has let us know that they will be able to submit the charge sheet by November this year. To speed up the trial, we will request the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court soon after the submission of the charge sheet. We will also request the Advocate General of Assam to appoint a special public prosecutor to pursue the case. We will keep in touch with every trial of the case so as to ensure early delivery of justice."

Meanwhile, the Cabinet entrusted the PWD to prepare a plan for the construction of the permanent 'Samadhi Sthal' of the soulful singer at Sonapur. The cabinet formed a committee to finalize the plan for the 'Samadhi Sthal' that the PWD will submit. The committee comprises Garima Saikia Garg, Palme Barthakur, Biren Singh, Pulok Banerjee, Pranjal Saikia, Tarali Sarma, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, and others.

The Chief Minister said that the government could not start the work for the permanent construction of the Samadhi Sthal as people continue to throng the cremation site in hordes since the cremation.

The Chief Minister said, "We sent the five accused in the Zubeen Garg case to the Baksa District Jail as per the instruction of the court. It is not possible to keep them in jail in Guwahati due to security reasons. We did identify a few district jails near Guwahati. However, the court instructed us to send them to the Baksa District Jail. After the order from the court, we cannot retain them any longer. We instantly sent them to Baksa. We were oblivious that such a situation would arise there where the deployment of security personnel was thin. The judicial commission will take into account all the incidents, like stone pelting, lathi charges, police firing, etc."

The Chief Minister said that everyone has the freedom of speech. "However rumour-mongering is not reasonable. Much fabricated information, including a fake post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg, is on social media. Our affidavit to the judicial commission will include all these," he said.

