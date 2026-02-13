Assam: Females outnumber males in 68 LACs across state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is apparent from the recently published photo electoral roll for 2026 in Assam that there are 6,630 more male electors than female electors across the state. However, of the total 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the state, female electors outnumber males in 68, which is more than 50% of the total LACs.

According to the recently published photo electoral roll 2026, the total number of electors is 2,49,58,139, of which 1,24,82,213 are males, 1,24,75,583 females, and 343 are of the third gender. After the Special Revision (SR) of the photo electoral roll, the Election Department, Assam, published the final photo electoral roll, with the qualifying date as January 1, 2026.

With women voters dominating in 68 LACs, women expected to play a defining role in the upcoming general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly. The state government has been introducing a whole gamut of women-centric schemes over the past few years.

The LACs where women outnumber men voters are Dotma, Kokrajhar, Baokhungri, Goalpara West, Dudhnoi, Bongaigaon, Sidli-Chirang, Bijni, Boko-Chaygaon, Palasbari, Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Guwahati Central, Jalukbari, Baksa, Goreswar, Bhergaon, Udalguri, Mazbat, Tangla, Jagiroad, Morigaon, Kaliabor, Barhampur, Nagaon-Batadraba, Raha, Tezpur, Rangapara, Naduar, Biswanath, Behali, Bihpuria, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jonai, Doomdooma, Margherita, Digboi, Makum, Tinsukia, Chabua-Lahowal, Dibrugarh, Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Sonari, Mahmora, Demow, Sibsagar, Nazira, Teok, Jorhat, Mariani, Titabor, Golaghat, Dergaon, Bokakhat, Khumtai, Bokajan, Howraghat, Diphu, Amri, Haflong, Lakhipur, Udharbond and Silchar.

Significantly, there are 9 districts in the state where all the LACs therein are dominated by women voters. The women-majority districts with the respective number of LACs are Chirang (2), Kamrup Metro (5), Udalguri (4), Dibrugarh (6), Charaideo (2), Sibsagar (3), Jorhat (4), Dima Hasao (1) and Karbi Anglong (3).

