Assam: Five arrested in crackdown on fake doctors, including one in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A serious threat to people's lives has emerged in Assam in the name of medical treatment, with fake doctors operating in different parts of the state. An investigation conducted on the directive of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has revealed that some impostors have been running flourishing medical practices using fake medical degrees, allegedly obtained even from Bangladesh.

In a major crackdown launched by the Anti-Quackery Vigilance Unit of the Assam Council of Medical Registration on the Chief Minister's instructions, five fake MBBS practitioners have been detected and arrested over the past four days in five districts of the state, namely Darrang, Bajali, Dhubri, Sonitpur, and Golaghat.

The investigation has also revealed that a commerce graduate, without any medical qualification, had been posing as a doctor and running a fraudulent medical practice in Numaligarh for the past 25 years.

The five impostors arrested in the latest operation are Gopal Sharma of Numaligarh, Shah Alam Sarkar, Baidyaraj RK Bhagat, Moinul Uddin Ahmed, and Ataur Rahman.

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