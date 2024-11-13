Assam: Five LACs go to Bye-poll Today in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Five legislative constituencies of Assam will go to bye-poll on Wednesday. The fate of the 34 candidates in the fray will be decided in EVMs (electronic voting machines) tomorrow.

The voting will start at 7 a.m. in the morning and conclude at 5 p.m. The five constituencies are: Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. The total electors in the five LACs are 9,09,057: 4,54,075 males, 4,54,963 females, and 19 third gender. The total number of polling stations in the five LACs is 1,078, including 11 model polling stations and 14 woman-managed polling stations.

According to the Election Department, Assam, it has deployed 15 CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) companies for a free and fair election. As many as 592 polling stations will have webcasting facilities during the polling hours.

Sidli LAC has the highest number of 2,17,183 electors, and Samaguri has the highest number of 11 candidates in the poll fray.

Some of the key candidates in the fray are Nihar Ranjan Das (BJP) and Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha (Congress) in Dholai, Nirmal Kumar Brahma (UPPL), Suddho Kumar Basumatary (BPF), and Sanjib Warie (Congress) in Sidli, Diptimayee Choudhury (AGP) and Brajenjit Singha (Congress) in Bongaigaon, Diganta Ghatowal (BJP) and Jayatna Borah (Congress) in Behali, and Diplu Ranjan Sarmah (BJP), and Tanzil Hussain (Congress) in Samaguri, among others.

The run-up to the bye-poll witnessed a massive campaign by the ruling and the opposition candidates, including violence and clashes in the Samaguri LAC.

All polling officials have left for their destinations. The counting of votes will be on November 23.

Also Read: Assam: CEM Pramod Boro addresses election rally at Nichima in Sidli LAC