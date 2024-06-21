Assam: Flood scene turns grim; one more death reported in state

CM says the situation is being monitored closely

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There is no respite from the floods for the people of Assam, as the situation grew more bleak as compared to that of the last few days. One more death in the floods in the last 24 hours was reported, this time from Udalguri district. The Chief Minister even said that the flood situation will become critical if the rain persists for the next three to four days.

In the wee hours of Thursday, an embankment was breached by the Saktola river in the Darrang district, inundating a large area of cropland and several villages. Villagers faced a harrowing time following the breach in the dyke, as they had to move to higher ground accompanied by their livestock.

In the meantime, the river Borolia in nearby Rangia was flowing in spate and submerged many villages and crop fields. Local people blamed the rise in the water level of the river on the increased flow of rainwater from neighbouring Bhutan. Also, several municipal wards of Nalbari town were submerged by flash floods.

The flood situation in Karimganj in the Barak Valley remained critical, with the district administration ordering the closing of schools until June 22. The situation was grim in Tihu and Goalpara, with reports of flood waters not abating.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to the media on the flood situation, saying, "Several tributaries of the Brahmaputra are flowing above the danger level, but the Brahmaputra itself is flowing below the danger mark. If the rain stops, the situation will improve, but if the rain continues for a few more days, the flood situation will become critical. We are keeping a close watch on the flood situation in the state and will be able to help the people in need of relief."

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1311 villages in 22 districts were affected as of date. The districts reeling under flood waters are Tamulpur, Barpeta, Karimganj, Udalguri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Kamrup (M), Hojai, South Salmara, Cachar, Nalbari, Darrang, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Hailakandi, Bajali, and Karbi Anglong West.

The worst affected district remained Karimganj, with 279 villages affected, followed by Kamrup with 182 villages. As many as 4,09,356 people are now affected by the floods in 22 districts. As of Thursday, a total of 105 relief camps with 14,215 inmates are operational. Four rivers are flowing above the danger mark. These are Kopili, Katakhal, Barak, and Kushiyara.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange' alert for June 21 in Assam. An 'Orange' alert means 'be prepared'.

Also Read: Assam: Flood situation further worsens; nearly three lakh people affected (sentinelassam.com)