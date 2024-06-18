Assam: Flood situation worsens; red alert up to June 19 in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Apart from its existing red alert up to June 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a revised red alert for very heavy rains up to June 19 in three lower Assam districts and the Dima Hasao district. Meanwhile, the flood situation in the state has worsened following incessant rains.

In its special weather bulletin, IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, said, “A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood is seen extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. A north-south trough is seen running from north Bihar to the southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeastern Region of India due to strong southly and south-westerly winds in the lower levers, widespread rainfall accompanied by heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam up to June 21, 2024”.

Regarding the red alert for June 19 in lower Assam districts and Dima Hasao, the special bulletin said, “Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, and heavy to very heavy rain, along with isolated extremely heavy rain, is very likely to occur at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bongaigaon, and Dima Hasao districts.” The IMD has predicted probable impacts, including landslides in some locations in West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Cachar, and Karimganj districts, leading to an impact on road and rail transport in the Dima Hasao district. It has also predicted the possibility of flash floods in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Tamulpur, Cachar, Karimganj, West Karbi-Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts.

Meanwhile, the flood situation has worsened today. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floods inundated 309 villages in 14 districts in the state today. The districts are Tamulpur, Bongaigaon, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Nagaon, Hojai, Chirang, Barpeta, Baksa, Nalbari, and Goalpara. The worst affected district is Karimganj, with an inundation of 192 villages, followed by 59 villages in the Bongaigaon district. The floods have affected as many as 1,05,786 people and 1005 hectares of crop area in the state. As of date, 11 relief camps are operational in the Karimganj district, giving shelter to 3,163 inmates.

According to the ASDMA, the Kopili River is flowing above the danger level in Kampur. There are reports of much infrastructure damage.

