Assam Flood Toll May Rise to 70–75; 25,000 Homes Still Without Power, Says CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the casualty figure might reach 70 to 75 in the recent floods. He admitted that power supply has not been restored to around 25,000 households due to floodwaters remaining in many areas in Upper Assam.

Talking to the media today, the CM said, “Till this morning, 65 had died in the floods and 1 in the urban floods in Guwahati. The cumulative flood casualty, therefore, comes to 66. Four people remain missing. The casualty may go up to between 70 and 75. Initially, we thought the figure may reach 100, but it now seems it will be less than that, but each of the deaths is heartbreaking. All have been rescued now, and flood relief has reached the affected people. The water level has decreased, but there are still floodwaters in Sivasagar town and the Gaurisagar area.

The water is not going out, and we may have to use pumps. During the floods, we disconnected electricity connections for 1.60 lakh families. Power has been restored in some places, while 25,000 households are still disconnected because floodwaters are present in those areas.

The CM further said, “From the side of the government, we’ll try our best to help the flood victims. I request all BJP karyakartas to participate in flood relief efforts. The State BJP will provide mekhela sador to 2 lakh families and T-shirts to 2 lakh children. For this purpose, we will require around Rs 12 crore. Local BJP workers contributing Rs 2,000 or less can submit to the local BJP MLA. Those contributing more than Rs 2,000 are requested to deposit the money in the party account. I’m positive that the fund will be raised in 4-5 days. Through this fund, we’ll help flood-affected people in the Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat districts.”

The Chief Minister posted on X today, “Floodwaters are gradually receding in several areas. Our relief efforts continue uninterrupted. 176 relief camps are currently sheltering over 45,000 people, with Team Assam working round the clock to ensure essential relief is available to all. Team Assam stands shoulder to shoulder with every flood-affected family, working day and night on relief and rescue efforts. My colleagues, administration and local communities are united during #AssamFloods. Together, we will overcome this challenge.”

Also Read: Upper Assam in Ruins After Flash Floods, Survivors Restart Life From Scratch