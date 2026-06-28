Assam floods affect 1,541 people across three districts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Flood conditions continue to persist in parts of Assam on Saturday, with three districts-Dibrugarh, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur-remaining affected. The Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam reports that floods have affected 1,541 people across 46 villages.

The Dikhou River at Sivasagar is flowing above the danger level.

Floodwaters have affected four revenue circles-Gogamukh and Jonai in Dhemaji, Chabua in Dibrugarh, and Subansiri in Lakhimpur. A total of 1,659.1 hectares of crop area has been submerged, with Dhemaji accounting for the largest share at 994.1 hectares, followed by Lakhimpur with 665 hectares.

Among the affected districts, Dibrugarh recorded the highest affected population (935), followed by Dhemaji (565) and Lakhimpur (41).

The state administration has opened two relief distribution centres in Gogamukh, Dhemaji, though no relief camps have been established. The floods have also impacted the livestock sector, with 12,186 animals affected, including 8,272 large animals and 3,914 small animals. No animal deaths or washaways have been reported.

There have been no reports of human fatalities, missing persons, damaged houses, breached embankments, or rescue operations as of the latest assessment.

Infrastructure damage has been limited but includes three road-related incidents. One road in Gogamukh (Dhemaji) suffered erosion due to overtopping, while two roads in Dhakuakhana (Lakhimpur) remain submerged by floodwaters, disrupting communication.

Authorities have distributed 296.78 quintals of wheat bran cattle feed in Dhemaji. No rice, dal, salt, or other relief materials have been distributed so far.

The DRIMS report was generated at 4:36 PM on June 27, 2026, and officials continue to monitor the flood situation across the affected districts.

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