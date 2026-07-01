Assam Floods: Waters Recede in Jonai, Misery Lingers as First Casualty Reported

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The floodwaters in Jonai have receded, but there is no respite for the flood-affected people as an unhygienic condition persists in the area. A woman is reported to have died in the Dhemaji district - the first casualty in the first wave of floods to hit the state this year.

Two union ministers - Kiren Rijiju and Shivraj Singh Chauhan - are scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas in Jonai in the Dhemaji district on Wednesday.

After the collapse of the railway bridge over the Simen River, latest reports suggest that another railway bridge over the Dikhari River in Jonai has been affected due to erosion of the riverbank by the raging waters on June 28.

As per reports from the area, the floodwaters that came rushing down from Arunachal Pradesh carried mud, fallen trees and debris, which piled up near the houses of the people and damaged roads. An unhygienic situation now persists in all affected areas, and people are having a hard time coping with it.

When contacted, a senior administrative official of the Dhemaji district said that the floodwaters had receded, but normal life remained disrupted. The floods have impacted 188 villages in the Dhemaji district. Relief materials have been distributed to the flood-affected people, he said.

The official also stated that senior officials of the NF Railway have visited both the collapsed and the affected bridges.

Local MLA Bhubon Pegu continued his visits to the flood-affected areas, including one that took place today. Pegu informed the media that the two union ministers are slated to arrive on Wednesday to take stock of the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Brahmaputra maintained a rising trend, and ferry services from the Aphalamukh Ghat in Majuli remained suspended today. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in the Jorhat district.

The first wave of floods also affected several areas in Gohpur. Water Resources minister Susanta Borgohain and Revenue and Disaster Management minister Keshab Mahanta visited the affected areas in Gohpur to assess the situation.

To gain insight into the flood situation, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called up Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

After the call, the CM posted on X, "Thank you for your call Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji. The recent spate of floods have caused widespread damage in the Upper Assam region. Our teams are on ground to review the situation and provide all relief and rehabilitation support. Under the leadership of Adarniya @narendramodi ji, the Double Engine Govt remains committed to ensure the welfare of our people."

Meanwhile, an ASDMA flood report stated that a total of 221 villages in six districts are still affected.

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