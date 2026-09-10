Assam: Four Held in Road Roller Theft Case in Nalbari

A Correspondent

Nalbari: Nalbari Police have detected and recovered a road roller reportedly stolen from Outall in Nalbari in a sensational theft case. Four persons have been detained in connection with the case. The recovery was made during an investigation into Nalbari Police Station Case No. 200/2026, registered under Section 303(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The detained persons have been identified as Shajidul Hoque, Imdadul Islam, Amser Ali and Mohidul Islam. Along with the recovered road roller, police also brought a Hydra/crane bearing registration number AS-15-U-2290 and a truck bearing registration number AS-15-AC-5227 to Nalbari Police Station for necessary legal action.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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