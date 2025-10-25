“No Order Can Restrict Love for Zubeen”: Gaurav Gogoi at Zubeen Kshetra

Guwahati: Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi on Friday night defied the government’s newly issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) restricting public visits to Zubeen Kshetra after 10 PM. Gogoi arrived at the memorial site past the stipulated hour, joining hundreds of people who had assembled to demand the withdrawal of the restrictions.

Addressing the crowd, Gogoi said, “Every one of us has grown up with Zubeen’s music and films. When we saw the trailer of his film Roi Roi Binale, emotions ran high again. Zubeen Kshetra is a sacred space for Assam. No government order can dictate our respect and devotion. It is the government’s duty to honour, not restrict, the people’s emotions.”

He further criticised the government’s SOP, calling it “insensitive’ and arguing that it undermines public sentiment rather than ensuring order.

The protest, which continued late into the night, saw peole lighting candles, singing Zubeen Garg’s songs and chanting for “Justice for Zubeen.” Many attendees expressed disappointment over what they termed unnecessary curbs on public mourning and cultural expression.

What began as a peaceful tribute has evolved into a larger demonstration of cultural solidarity and resistance, reflecting the deep emotional connection that people across Assam continue to share with the late music icon.