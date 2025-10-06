Assam : GMCH to Get ₹4,279-Crore Makeover, 5,000-Bed Facility Approved

Guwahati: In a historic move set to transform healthcare in the Northeast, the Assam Cabinet has approved a ₹4,279-crore redevelopment plan for Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.
The ambitious project will see the demolition of the existing structure to make way for a world-class facility with a 5,000-patient capacity making it one of the largest government hospitals in the region. The redevelopment is aimed at modernising medical infrastructure, improving patient care, and expanding access to advanced treatments for the people of Assam and neighbouring states.
Of the total ₹4,279 crore outlay, ₹2,200 crore will be invested specifically in the core GMCH redevelopment, funded through a loan from ASEAN Bank. The financial model includes 80% contribution from the Indian Government and 20% from the Assam Government.
“This is not just a hospital project, it's a bold step towards reshaping public healthcare in Assam,” CM Sarma stated. “GMCH will become a symbol of excellence and accessibility for millions.
The new GMCH will include cutting-edge medical facilities, research centers, and enhanced teaching infrastructure, positioning it as a premier institution for both care and education.
Construction is expected to commence soon after preparatory works and clearances, with a vision to complete the transformation within a set timeframe.
The redevelopment marks a major milestone in Assam’s health infrastructure journey, promising better outcomes and future-ready care for generations to come.