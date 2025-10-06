Assam : GMCH to Get ₹4,279-Crore Makeover, 5,000-Bed Facility Approved

Of the total ₹4,279 crore outlay, ₹2,200 crore will be invested specifically in the core GMCH redevelopment, funded through a loan from ASEAN Bank. The financial model includes 80% contribution from the Indian Government and 20% from the Assam Government.

“This is not just a hospital project, it's a bold step towards reshaping public healthcare in Assam,” CM Sarma stated. “GMCH will become a symbol of excellence and accessibility for millions.

The new GMCH will include cutting-edge medical facilities, research centers, and enhanced teaching infrastructure, positioning it as a premier institution for both care and education.

Construction is expected to commence soon after preparatory works and clearances, with a vision to complete the transformation within a set timeframe.

The redevelopment marks a major milestone in Assam’s health infrastructure journey, promising better outcomes and future-ready care for generations to come.