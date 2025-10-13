Assam: GoM to table report on ST status in House on Nov 25

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Group of Ministers (GoM) report on according ST status to six indigenous communities will be tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly on November 25, 2025. This was revealed by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

The long-pending issue has hit the headlines again, after several communities raised the demand anew in the past few days. A recent protest organized by the tea tribe community in Tinsukia drew a massive crowd.

Talking to the media on Sunday, the CM said, “Our existing ST communities do not want the inclusion of new tribes to the ST list. But those raising the demand for inclusion in the list are adamant. So, a difference of opinion has emerged, making the solution difficult. On November 25, we will table the GoM report on the floor of the Assembly. The report is expected to take the matter to a middle ground. During the tenure of the Congress, when Tanka Bahadur Rai was the speaker of the Assam Assembly, a memorandum was forwarded to the Government of India, stating that the status quo of the existing ST communities should not be disturbed. The Tribal Sangha is now focused on this.

“It is obvious that inclusion of more tribes in the ST list will affect some communities. Congress left the issue on a bad note. Now, everybody should wait for the tabling of the GoM report on November 25. Even if the issue is not resolved 100%, some progress will be made on the issue,” he added.

The CM also stated that the Tribal Sangha’s stand on the Moran, Matak and Koch-Rajbongshi communities of undivided Goalpara district is somewhat soft.

Taking to social media platforms, the CM said in a post today, “Held a cordial meeting with organisations representing the Matak community. The Govt is supportive of their demands for preservation and promotion of their proud heritage and their demand for the ST Status. We are working to fulfil their aspirations and ensure their growth.”

