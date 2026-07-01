Assam Government Announces Fresh ACS Officers Transfers Across Key Departments

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government today effected a reshuffle of officers at the ACS level. The Department of Personnel issued notifications in this regard.

According to the notifications, Ananta Kumar Gogoi, ACS, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Morigaon, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development Department, and Director, Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development, as an additional charge.

Ashwini Kumar Doley, ACS, on wait for posting, is now posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Co-operation Department.

Sajib Das, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, Jorhat & i/c Circle Officer, Jorhat West Revenue Circle, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department & AO cum Registrar, Assam State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, as an additional charge. He is relieved of the charge of i/c Circle Officer, Jorhat West Revenue Circle.

Dhritiman Das, ACS, Deputy Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Irrigation Department cum OSD to Minister, Department of Housing & Urban Affairs & Irrigation Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department cum OSD to Minister, Health & Family Welfare Department and Medical Education & Research Department.

Mridul Kumar Das, ACS, Additional Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Home & Political and Women & Child Development Departments and State Coordinator, NRC, Assam and i/c Directorate of NRC, Assam and CEO, e-FT Project (addl.), is relieved from the additional charges of State Coordinator, NRC, Assam and i/c Directorate of NRC, Assam and CEO, e-FT Project, Assam.

Bipanchi Dutta, ACS, Co-District Commissioner, Titabar, Jorhat, is transferred and posted as Additional District Commissioner, Jorhat.

Pritam Kumar Das, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, Jorhat & i/c Circle Officer, Titabor Revenue Circle, is transferred and posted as Co-District Commissioner, Titabar, Jorhat. He is relieved of the charge of i/c Circle Officer, Titabor Revenue Circle.

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