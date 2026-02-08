Assam government clarifies retirement age for public service awardees

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has issued a clarification regarding the retirement age and service conditions of state government employees conferred with the prestigious title of “Lok Sewa Puraskar.” The Lok Sewa Puraskar (public service award) is presented annually to non-gazetted employees on the occasion of Lok Kalyan Divas on August 5 to recognise their excellence in work, punctuality, and integrity.

According to an order issued by the Finance Department on January 30, 2026, employees who receive the Lok Sewa Puraskar will be eligible for re-employment for a maximum period of one year beyond their date of superannuation. The clarification partially modifies an earlier order.

The order reiterates that as per a notification dated April 5, 2008, read with the provisions of FR 56(a) of the Fundamental Rules and Subsidiary Rules (FRs & SRs), the compulsory retirement age of a government servant remains 60 years. However, in terms of the award provisions and existing rules, Lok Sewa Puraskar awardees will be re-employed for a period not exceeding one year after attaining retirement age.

During the re-employment period, the awardees will hold the designation Lok Sewa Awardee. The re-employment will be made against a separate post to be created specifically for the duration of the extended service and will be personal to the incumbent, the order states.

The government has clarified that during this one-year re-employment period, the awardees will not be entitled to annual increments or any promotional benefits. Additionally, the extended period of service will not be counted as qualifying for pension or pensionary benefits.

Significantly, the order states that under no circumstances should the re-employment of Lok Sewa Puraskar awardees affect the in-service promotion of any other employee.

