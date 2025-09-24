Assam Government Declares Ban on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Events via Official Tweet

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister announced through an official post on X (formerly Twitter) that Shri Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisation linked to him have been barred from organising functions or festivals within the state.

The CM stated that the government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to events associated with Mahanta, either directly or indirectly. Furthermore, the Assam Government will request the Government of India not to extend financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any form.

The announcement, made on the microblogging platform, underlines the state’s clear stance on withdrawing all forms of support from Mahanta and his initiatives.