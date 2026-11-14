Assam Government Delays Flood Memorandum Submission Despite Central Visits

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Four months since the devastating flash floods wreaked havoc in the north bank of the Brahmaputra and upper Assam, the state government is yet to submit a flood memorandum to the Centre.

And this is despite two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) visiting Assam twice to assess the flood damage.

In fact, two Central ministers too had visited the state - Shivraj Singh Chauhan had visited Dhemaji district following the flashflood there in June-end, while JP Nadda visited Charaideo and Sivasagar districts to assess damage caused by the devastating flashflood in July.

When a state seeks additional fund from the Centre to cover the damage caused by natural calamities, submission of flood memorandum becomes necessary. And based on this, IMCTs recommend the Central government to release funds.

But, as per sources, Dispur has failed to submit the flood memorandum till now since the flood damage assessment is yet to be completed.

Opposition legislator Akhil Gogoi has been claiming that huge damage has been caused to houses and other infrastructure, but accused the state government of providing only Rs 15,000 each to some of the affected families.

Due to overall deficit in rainfall, the state did not witness the widespread seasonal floods this year, barring the two flashfloods in Dhemaji and two upper Assam districts of Charaideo and Sivasagar, besides parts of Jorhat district.

But, both the flashfloods caused widespread damage to life and properties. Over 100 persons lost their lives, while huge damage was causd to houses, roads, rail tracks and bridges.

A railway bridge over the Simen river in Simenchapori area of Dhemaji district collapsed after the turbulent waters of the river eroded the banks, leading to disruption in railway connectivity.

The Dikhari river flowing in from Arunachal Pradesh caused widespread devastation across several villages in Jonai of Dhemaji district during the first wave of flashflood in the north bank of the Brahmaputra.

People affected by the deluge and who took shelter in relief camps, later returned to their homes, only to find that a large number of thatch-roofed and raised-platform houses, and kutcha houses were damaged and swamped by tree logs and debris.

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