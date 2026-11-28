Residents claim that hundreds of trucks, many operating at night, are transporting stones despite the suspension of road permits

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA, Nov 27: Residents claim that hundreds of trucks illegally transport stones daily from Bihubar in the Nazira co-district of Sivasagar district, despite restrictions on road permits.

The area, including Bihubar, was devastated by the catastrophic floods of July 19 this year. In the aftermath, several organisations and concerned citizens strongly opposed stone and coal mining, alleging that such activities adversely affected the natural environment and aggravated the severity of the floods. Various organisations even staged protests, describing the disaster as man-made.

Meanwhile, on November 10, stone traders, small business owners, truck drivers and others associated with the trade staged a sit-in protest in the heart of Sivasagar, demanding the reopening of road permits for transporting stones from Nagaland. However, no concrete decision has reportedly been made following the protest.

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), the road permits would be reopened only after completion of the CBI investigation into the flood situation, as announced by the Chief Minister.

Amid this situation, fresh allegations have emerged regarding stone transportation in Bihubar. According to several residents, the transportation of stones in hundreds of trucks continues every day despite the suspension of road permits. In addition to local stone crushers in Bihubar, stones from Nagaland are also being transported.

More significantly, residents claim that nearly 90 per cent of the stone-laden trucks operate during night hours. Allegations have also surfaced that some trucks transport stones without valid challans, resulting in possible evasion of government taxes and revenue.

Concerned citizens have further alleged that an unscrupulous network may be operating the business by managing certain individuals within the Forest Department and the administration. They have now demanded a high-level and impartial investigation into the entire matter.

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