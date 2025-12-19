Assam Government Elevates Four Deputy Secretaries to Joint Secretary Positions

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government has promoted several IAS officers serving as deputy secretary to the post of joint secretary with additional charge.

The Department of Personnel issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, Jay Vikas, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, and attached as Commissioner, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, is allowed to officiate as Joint Secretary in the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and attached as Commissioner, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation.

Kriti Chachra, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, and attached to Guwahati Municipal Corporation as Joint Commissioner, is allowed to officiate as Joint Secretary in the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs and attached to Guwahati Municipal Corporation as Additional Commissioner.

Srishti Singh, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, and attached as Commissioner, Silchar Municipal Corporation, is allowed to officiate as Joint Secretary in the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs and attached as Commissioner, Silchar Municipal Corporation.

Parikshit Thoudam, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department, and Special Commissioner of Taxes, Office of the Commissionerate of Taxes, Assam (addl. charge), is allowed to officiate as Joint Secretary in the Finance Department and Special Commissioner of Taxes, Office of the Commissionerate of Taxes, Assam (addl. charge).

Also Read: School Transport Safety Issues Flagged by Police in Sivasagar