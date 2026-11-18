STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A few technical institutions recommended by a House panel could not come up in Assam, following the state government expressing inability to set them up.

The Departmentally Related Standing Committee of Assam Legislative Assembly on Development (C) Departments had recommended establishing an engineering college in Sivasagar, new polytechnic institutions in newly-declared co-districts, a new polytechnic institute at Champupara High School field, and construct an agriculture institute, a polytechnic institute, an engineering college and other related facilities at Hojai.

The committee had also proposed opening Mining Engineering Department in all polytechnic institutions in the state.

However, the state government had expressed regret at these recommendations of the House panel.

Headed by a chairman, such panels have legislators from all political parties as members.

The committees meet periodically and provide recommendations to the state government from time to time.

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