Assam Government Halts Pay Scale Proposals for Muster Roll Workers Following Supreme Court Ruling

Staff Reporter

Guwahati, Oct 7: The Assam Government has decided not to entertain any new proposals for granting minimum pay scale to muster roll, fixed pay, casual and similarly placed workers, following a Supreme Court's order setting aside a Gauhati High Court judgment that had formed the basis for the benefit. The Finance Department issued an executive order in this regard on Tuesday, citing the Supreme Court's order dated May 21, 2026, in Civil Appeal No. 4514/2025, Sukhendu Bhattacharjee & Others vs State of Assam & Others, along with seven connected appeals.

In its June 8, 2017 judgment in Writ Appeal No. 45/2014 (State of Assam vs Upen Das & Others), the Gauhati High Court had directed that muster roll, work-charged and similarly placed workers who had completed more than 10 years of service and were not engaged against sanctioned posts should not be terminated until normal retirement, except on disciplinary or criminal grounds.

The court had also directed payment of the minimum applicable pay scale with effect from August 1, 2017.

Following the high court order, the Finance Department had invited proposals from various administrative departments and granted minimum pay scale to eligible workers based on proposals received between May 2019 and September 2026.

However, the Supreme Court, through its May 21, 2026 order, set aside the 2017 Gauhati High Court judgment.

Consequently, the state government has held that claims for minimum pay scale can no longer be sustained on the basis of the apex court judgment.

The Finance Department also stated that adequate opportunities had been provided to departments between October 2017 and September 2025 to submit authenticated lists and checklists of eligible workers.

The decision was approved by the Assam Cabinet on September 24, 2026.

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