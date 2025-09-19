Assam Government Introduced Dual Caste for Tea Tribes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Present and former tea garden workers will soon be able to obtain dual Caste Certificates, recognising their status as both recognised Other Backward Class (OBC)/More Other Backward Class (MOBC) by the Government of Assam and their specific caste/sub-caste under the MOBC/OBC category.

The Government of Assam, through its Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, has announced a new provision allowing applicants from "Tea Garden Labourers/Tea Garden Tribes/Ex-Tea Garden Labourers/Ex-Tea Garden Tribes" communities to obtain dual Caste Certificates. This significant decision aims to streamline the process for these communities, recognising their status as both recognised Other Backward Class (OBC)/More Other Backward Class (MOBC) by the Government of Assam and their specific caste/sub-caste under the MOBC/OBC category.

Key provisions of the initiative: Applicants can now obtain dual certification, recognising their community as a "tea garden"-designated group and another for their specific caste/sub-caste if recognised as OBC/MOBC by the state government; Recommendation Process: For the "Tea Garden" community recognition, the existing system for issuing caste certificates will continue; for the specific caste/sub-caste recognition under OBC/MOBC, a three-member District Committee will be formed; this committee will comprise a representative of a Community Organisation nominated by the Guardian Minister and two social workers also nominated by the Guardian Minister. The District Commissioner is the Certificate Issuing Authority and will issue the Caste Certificate through the Sewa Setu Portal, following the committee's advice.

Also Read: ATTSA submits memo opposing road through Maskara TE