Tea Garden Communities to Get Dual Caste Recognition in Assam

Guwahati: In a significant step towards empowering marginalised groups, the Assam government has introduced dual caste certificates for Tea Garden Labourers, Tea Garden Tribes, Ex-Tea Garden Labourers, and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes.

The initiative, announced on Thursday by Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, seeks to ensure social justice and strengthen the rights of tea garden communities, who have long struggled to access official recognition.

“Through this step, the government seeks to safeguard the identity of tea garden communities and reinforce their rightful claim to welfare benefits,” Mr. Hazarika said.

Under the new system, applicants will be able to secure caste certificates in two formats, one listing their caste or community under the Other Backward Class (OBC) or More Other Backward Class (MOBC) category, and another specifying their sub-caste identity, also under OBC/MOBC.

To maintain transparency, a three-member district-level committee will be formed in every district, comprising a representative of a community organisation nominated by the Guardian Minister and two social workers. Based on the committee’s recommendation, the District Commissioner or authorised official will issue the certificate via the Sewa Setu Portal, a digital platform aimed at simplifying and expediting the process.

Officials said the measure would address long-standing documentation gaps faced by tea garden families. Notices have already been sent to the All Assam OBC Association, Chah Janajati Jatiya Sanmilani, and the All Assam Adivasi Students’ Union to facilitate awareness campaigns among eligible beneficiaries.

The Sewa Setu Portal, they added, would help reduce delays, minimise errors, and ensure accessibility, while a grievance redressal mechanism would address applicants’ concerns.

The initiative aligns with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s stated objective of empowering marginalised communities and expanding their access to social and economic rights.