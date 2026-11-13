Assam Government Introduces Framework to Address Promotion Hurdles and Vacancies

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government Assam has introduced a one-time administrative framework to facilitate promotion of government employees against the remaining vacancies of 2026 and promotional vacancies of 2027 and 2028 by addressing various administrative and procedural hurdles.

Through an order issued by the Department of Personnel, the government has directed all administrative departments and heads of departments to identify vacant promotional posts and examine the possibility of relaxing prescribed eligibility requirements under the applicable recruitment and service rules.

The initiative aims to clear promotional vacancies arising due to the non-availability of annual confidential reports (ACRs)/annual performance appraisal reports (APARs), non-fulfilment of qualifying service or experience requirements, pending annual property returns and other administrative impediments.

According to the order, a considerable number of promotional posts remain vacant across government departments, adversely affecting departmental functioning and the career progression of employees.

The government has also observed that non-filling of promotional posts prevents corresponding entry-level vacancies from becoming available for direct recruitment.

Under the new framework, departments have been asked to identify specific provisions in their existing recruitment or service rules that empower the government or competent authority to relax eligibility conditions. Such relaxation will require the approval of the Department of Personnel.

Where the existing service rules do not contain any relaxation provision, the administrative departments concerned have been directed to submit proposals for incorporating appropriate relaxation clauses.

Regarding missing ACRs/APARs, departments may explore the possibility of obtaining alternative reports, including special reports from competent reporting officers or the present controlling authority, for assessing the suitability of employees for promotion, subject to applicable rules and procedures.

The order also provides for examining relaxation of qualifying service, age and experience requirements wherever such conditions create obstacles to promotion and where the relevant service rules permit such relaxation.

The framework however will not automatically waive requirements relating to pending disciplinary proceedings, vigilance cases, criminal proceedings, integrity status or sealed-cover procedures. Such cases will continue to be governed by existing rules and government instructions.

The order further clarifies that reservation percentages, roster points and qualifying standards applicable to reserved categories will remain unchanged. Any relaxation granted will not automatically alter inter-se seniority or confer an automatic right to promotion.

Significantly, the framework will apply only where the resulting promotion creates a corresponding entry-level vacancy that can be considered for direct recruitment. Senior-most secretaries and heads of departments have been directed to personally review promotional vacancies and ensure that avoidable administrative hurdles are addressed on priority.

The government has asked departments to complete the DPC/selection board meetings and consequential formalities, as far as permissible under the applicable rules, on or before March 31, 2028. The one-time framework will cease to operate after that date.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails Wangala Festival as reflection of India's indigenous wisdom