Assam Government Makes Aadhaar Mandatory for Students Seeking Scheme Benefits

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Higher Education Department, Assam, has made Aadhaar numbers and Aadhaar-linked bank accounts mandatory for students seeking benefits under various government welfare schemes, including the Fee Waiver Scheme, Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Aasoni, and Mukhya Mantri Nijut Babu Aasoni.

The Director of Higher Education, Assam, has issued a directive instructing all universities and colleges across the state to ensure that students' Aadhaar-related information is accurately uploaded and updated on the SAMARTH portal.

The order follows discussions held during a video conference with educational institutions on Wednesday. Institutions have been directed to verify the Aadhaar details already available on the portal and take corrective measures wherever information is found to be incomplete, incorrect, or invalid.

The department has further instructed Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to assist students who do not yet possess an Aadhaar number by facilitating their enrolment and ensuring that their Aadhaar details are uploaded to the SAMARTH portal at the earliest.

Officials stated that timely verification and updating of Aadhaar information will help ensure the smooth processing and disbursement of fee waiver reimbursements and other student beneficiary schemes implemented by the state government.

The directive is expected to affect all students enrolled in colleges and universities across Assam who are beneficiaries of the state's higher education welfare programmes.

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