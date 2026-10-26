Assam Government Notifies 127 Health Co-Districts to Strengthen Monitoring

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has notified 127 health co-districts and 25 health sub-sections across the state to streamline the functioning of health institutions, improve reporting and strengthen the monitoring of national and state health programmes.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the reorganisation follows the alignment of health blocks with co-districts and legislative assembly constituencies (LACs) through a series of notifications issued between June and November 2025. The latest notification ensures that all health institutions fall under their respective health administrative units, thereby preventing omissions and duplication in reporting.

The government has also directed that the names of the existing health blocks be replaced with the newly notified health co-district names across all national and state portals and other reporting systems with immediate effect.

Each health co-district and health sub-section will be headed by an officer of the rank of Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer (SDM & HO), assisted by the corresponding National Health Mission (NHM) Block Programme Management Unit (BPMU). Their offices will be located at the respective health co-district and sub-section headquarters.

The notification states that 127 health co-districts have been notified against 126 co-districts corresponding to the state’s 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies. The additional health co-district has been created because the Bhawanipur-Sorbhog Assembly constituency extends across two districts—Bajali and Barpeta.

Accordingly, two separate administrative units have been notified: Bhawanipur Sorbhog Health Co-District (Bajali), headquartered at Bhawanipur Community Health Centre (CHC), and Bhawanipur Sorbhog Health Co-District (Barpeta), headquartered at Barpeta Road CHC.

The 25 health sub-sections will monitor and supervise the implementation of various national and state health programmes by health institutions within their respective jurisdictions and report to the health co-district concerned.

However, financial and administrative powers will remain vested in the health co-districts, the notification clarified.

The reorganisation aims to clarify administrative jurisdictions for health institutions and enhance coordination, programme implementation, and monitoring throughout Assam.

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