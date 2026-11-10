Assam Government Plans Roadshows to Boost Investment and Launch Defence Park Initiative

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: To attract leading domestic and international investors, the state government will soon organise roadshows and undertake a series of promotional initiatives to showcase Assam’s growing industrial potential and investment opportunities.

Sources said the initiative is expected to give a significant impetus to the State’s industrial and economic landscape.

Meanwhile, as part of Dispur’s historic initiative to help Assam capture a slice of the burgeoning defence manufacturing industry in the country, the process for handing over approximately 6,000 bigha of land in Nellie area near Jagiroad for setting up the state’s first defence park has gathered steam. This follows a cabinet decision in this regard last week.

Assam government sources claimed the state has witnessed a significant transformation in its industrial landscape in recent years.

While several parts of the country have emerged as major destinations for defence manufacturing, with facilities producing advanced systems such as BrahMos missiles and sophisticated helicopters, Assam had long remained outside this rapidly expanding sector.

Although the state has recently taken transformative strides in strategic sectors such as semiconductors and other high-value industries, the absence of a dedicated and adequate land bank had constrained its ability to attract large-scale investments in defence manufacturing.

According to sources, the proposed defence park is expected to address this longstanding gap and open up new avenues for industrial growth in Assam, in alignment with the national vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The state government has already notified the Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy, 2025, on February 23, 2025.

Effective for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette, the policy seeks to establish Assam as a globally competitive destination for aerospace and defence manufacturing. It covers a wide range of strategic sectors, including aircraft manufacturing, advanced defence equipment, small arms and ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones, avionics and simulation systems, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, defence-related research and development, as well as defence start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

To encourage investments and facilitate the establishment of industries in the state, the policy offers a range of attractive incentives and support measures. These include capital investment subsidies, reimbursement of the state’s share of GST, assistance towards transportation and power costs, subsidies for land allotment, financial support for research and development, and production-linked incentives.

The benefits will be extended subject to the prescribed terms and conditions of the policy, ensuring that investments in the State are sustainable, productive and mutually beneficial.

Sources maintained that the Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy, 2025, along with the proposed Defence Park at Nellie, will provide a strong foundation for attracting leading aerospace and defence companies to the State.

Beyond strengthening Assam’s industrial ecosystem, the initiative is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, help address unemployment and create a robust foundation for long-term economic growth. It will also open up new avenues for the youth of Assam, positioning the State as an emerging destination in India’s defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.

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