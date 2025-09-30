Assam government requests MHA to invoke MLAT with Singapore

The next 48 to 72 hours are critical, says CM; Shyamkanu ready to surrender

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to speed up the investigation into Zubeen Garg's death, the Assam government has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore.

On the other hand, Shyamkanu Mahanta posted today on Facebook that he is ready to surrender and will extend full support to the investigation.

Regarding the investigation, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The next 48 to 72 hours are going to be critical. We have requested MHA to invoke the MLAT so that Assam Police can investigate the case in Singapore."

He further stated that the whereabouts of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma have been determined. "If they don't surrender within the deadline, they will be apprehended. A team from the Assam Police will go to Singapore tomorrow," he added.

The governments of India and Singapore have an agreement concerning mutual legal assistance in criminal matters named the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). The MLAT enables help in locating and identifying persons, obtaining statements or taking evidence, producing materials, executing requests for search or seizure, and so on.

According to sources, since the incident happened in Singapore, an investigation by the Assam Police on the spot will not be possible without invoking the MLAT. The trio, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Nishita Goswami and Amritprabha, who faced a marathon grilling by the SIT in the past two days, were again interrogated today. Meanwhile, the CID has filed an FIR against Shyamkanu Mahanta for financial irregularities.

Shyamkanu Mahanta wrote in a Facebook post today, "I'm coming soon. Have already informed the police. I will cooperate with the authorities. I have nothing to hide. I want all details to emerge during the investigation."

