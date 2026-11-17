STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Over 3,000 lives on an average were lost annually due to road mishaps in Assam in the past five years, proving how dangerous roads have become for travellers in the state.

Sources disclosed that around 4,000 deaths were reported from 16,026 road accidents in 2025, while 3,351 lives were lost on roads in 2024. In 2023, road mishaps claimed 3,296 lives, and in 2022 and 2021, the figures stood at 2,994 and 3,036 respectively.

Between January and July this year, already around 1,600 fatalities have been reported from 9,758 mishaps from different parts of the state.

Now, stung by hard facts, especially in the backdrop of the horrific accident on November 13 near Kaziranga National Park at Rangajan in Golaghat district in which an overcrowded passenger minibus collided head-on with a container truck, claiming over 20 lives and injuring over a dozen others, the state government has finally decided to crack the whip on errant driving to help prevent road mishaps.

Dispur has chalked out a 12-point action plan on road safety that will be strictly enforced to make the roads safe, declaring that there will be zero leniency towards those who flout the norms.

As part of the plan, district-level road safety task forces will be activated as directed by the Supreme Court, while installing speed limiting devices in all commercial vehicles will be made mandatory and strict action would be taken against tampering.

Further, checks will be stepped up between 3 pm and 9 pm against speeding, rash driving and drunk driving, while accident prone spots will be identified and fixed with pedestrian crossings, signals, lighting and repaired road dividers.

Driving licence tests will be strengthened to ensure proper assessment of driving skills and road safety awareness.

Every road accident will be analysed, its causes identified and corrective measures will be implemented to avoid recurrence.

Dispur will also launch a Zero-Fatality District Programme with clear targets, timelines and accountability, besides enforcing helmet rules without exception, including for women and children riding pillion.

Authorities will now suspend the driving licences of habitual traffic offenders as per applicable provisions, while permits for commercial vehicles with repeated violations, particularly 34 or more in a year, will be cancelled.

As part of the road safety measures, hospitals along highways will be strengthened with adequate doctors, medical staff, medicines and emergency equipment.

The government will also train road safety volunteers, including roadside hotel and dhaba staff, in first aid and emergency response, and recognise their contributions annually.

Disclosing this on 'X', Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said the chalking out of the 12-point action plan follows a review meeting with senior officials of the Traffic, Transport, Excise, PWD and national highways authorities to examine the Kaziranga accident and strengthen road safety measures late Monday night.

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