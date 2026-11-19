STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Planned with the objective of preserving the enduring legacy of legendary artiste Zubeen Garg, the proposed Zubeen Kshetra at Sonapur on the city’s outskirts received a shot in the arm with the Government of Assam sanctioning Rs 15 crore for the first phase of the project.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma sanctioned the fund on Wednesday, coinciding with the iconic artiste’s birth anniversary.

Announcing the decision, the Chief Minister said Zubeen Garg’s contribution to Assam’s music, culture and collective consciousness transcends generations. He mentioned that, “Generations will experience Zubeen through Zubeen Kshetra. They will discover his creative genius, connect with his extraordinary gamut of work and carry the values of his artistic legacy in their hearts as they move forward.”

With the sanctioning of Rs 15 crore, the ambitious project has taken a decisive step towards its effective implementation.

The first phase of construction will now move forward, following which the department concerned will initiate the necessary steps for the second phase.

The state government has also resolved the land-related issue associated with the proposed project.

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister, had approved the allotment of an alternative plot of two bighas of land at another location to the individual whose land formed part of the proposed project site.

Meanwhile, the expert committee constituted by the state government to conceptualise and prepare the blueprint for Zubeen Kshetra has submitted its draft plan to the government.

With the financial approval now in place, the tendering process is set to commence, further facilitating the execution of the project.

Envisioned as a befitting tribute to one of Assam’s most cherished cultural icons, Zubeen Kshetra will see to celebrate and preserve his immeasurable contributions to music, art and culture.

Beyond being a memorial, the project is envisaged as a lasting cultural space where his creations, artistic journey and enduring influence can be experienced and appreciated by generations to come.

The initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of Assam and ensuring that the creative legacy of Zubeen Garg continues to inspire generations.

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