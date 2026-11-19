STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ability of the states in the Northeast to spend North Eastern Council (NEC) funds has once again come under scanner in the current fiscal.

According to sources, out of its total budgetary allocation of Rs 1,804 crore for the financial year (FY) 2026-27, the NEC has been able to spend only Rs 639.35 crore in the first seven months of the fiscal (April to October 2026), which is a mere 35.44% of the total budget.

Now, serious questions have arisen as to whether the states concerned and NEC will be able to spend rest of the amount in the remaining five months, before the current fiscal ends.

The NEC’s annual budgetary allocations are broadly made under Schemes of NEC – that have two heads.

In one of the heads of Schemes of NEC, Rs 769.09 crore was allocated for FY 2026-27, but only Rs 276.81 crore could be spent till October, which is 35.99% of the total allocation. On the other hand, Rs 15.02 crore was allocated under the second head of Schemes of NEC. But, the expenditure incurred till October was only Rs 11.61 crore, which is 77.30% of the total allocation. Similarly, Rs 979 crore was allocated under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme - Roads (NESIDS-Roads). But only, Rs 336.39 crore could be utilised in the first seven months, which is 34.36% of the total allocation.

The poor spending of its total allocated funds thus far has raised serious doubts among many on the ability of the NEC to spend the remainder amount in the remaining five months of 2026-27.

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