Assam Government suspended Circle Officer Arpana Sarmah following Election Commission of India directive

Guwahati/Nalbari: Following the directive of the Election Commission of India, the Assam Government suspended the Circle Officer of Pachim Nalbari Revenue Circle and the AERO (Assistant Electiral Registration Officer) of Tihu Legislative Assembly Constituency, Arpana Sarmah, today.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued an official notification signed by Principal Secretary Gyanendra Dev Tripathi.

The notification reads that “it has been informed by the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, dated May 16, 2024, that the Election Commission of India, dated May 15, 2024, has directed for placing Arpana Sarmah, ALRS (DR-2017), AERO Tihu LAC & Circle Officer, Paschim Nalbari Revenue Circle, Nalbari district, under suspension immediately for her reported abandonment of election duties, insubordination, disruptive behaviour, and utter negligence in works related to Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Election Commission of India has also recommended the initiation of departmental proceedings against her immediately.”

The notification further reads that ‘pending drawl of disciplinary proceedings under the provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, and in exercise of powers conferred under Sub-rule 1 of Rule 6 of Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, Governor of Assam, is pleased to order that Arpana Sarmah, ALRS (DR-2017), AERO Tihu LAC & Circle Officer, Paschim Nalbari Revenue Circle, Nalbari, is placed under suspension with effect from May 15, 2024 and until further orders. During the period of suspension, the headquarter of Arpana Sarmah will be at the Office of Director of Land Records and Surveys, Rajah Nagar, Rupnagar, Guwahati, Assam”.

During the third phase poll on May 7, Arpana Sarmah had differences of opinion on certain issues with Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka. The situation came to such a pass that Arpana Sarmah had to lodge an FIR with Nalbari police against the Nalbari District Commissioner.

Also Read: Assam: Raising teachers’ earned leave; Panel to examine issue

Also Watch: